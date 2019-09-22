Robert Wayne Smith, 59, of Lumberton, passed away on September 17, 2019, in Houston.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins in Beaumont, and will continue Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Gospel Tabernacle at 7880 Washington Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Mike LaBrie and Dustin Smith. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Born in Beaumont, Texas, on February 19, 1960, he was the son of Wesley T. Smith, Sr. and Lilly (Broussard) Smith. Robert was raised attending Gospel Tabernacle, continuing to faithfully serve the Lord at Praise Church. He worked for Worley Parsons/Jacobs Engineering and was a past member of the Pipefitters Local 195. Robert was a very talented musician, and had his own recording studio where he would record for himself and others. In his younger years, he was a member of various bands, including Akela and Final Justice, often travelling. Robert was an avid fisherman and was often notorious for out fishing everyone. He enjoyed relaxing and spending time in his beach home in Crystal Beach and being surrounded by his family and loved ones. Robert's family would like to express their gratitude to Angie "the love of his life" for making him so happy this past year. He will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley, Sr. and Lilly Smith.
He is survived by his loving fiancee, Angie Miller of Lumberton; son, Travis Smith; step-children, Cal Fulton and Morgan Howard & Garrett Schexnider; grandchildren, Quinn, Madden, and Laina Schexnider; and siblings, Wesley T. Smith, Jr. and wife Wanda Jean, Frank Smith and wife Ida, Joyce Peoples and husband Wayne, & Mark Smith and wife Jeanette, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019