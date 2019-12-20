|
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Robert Wright Wilson, 86, of Star City, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019. He was born January 19, 1933, in Wilson, Arkansas, to Martha Wilson and Walton Francis "Hy" Wilson.
Robert, known affectionately as "Paw Paw" and "Poppa B", was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. In 1956, he met Bebbian "Bebe" Nan Fuller at Baylor University, Waco, Texas. Bebe and Robert married in 1958 in Orange, Texas.
He will be remembered for his love of his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with them. He was a blessed man with many friends who he considered as close family. He served his Lord, his family, his community, and his country. He was the "real deal." Robert was a big man full of big hugs and a big voice.
Survivors include his children, Robert Wright Wilson, Jr. and his wife, Wendi, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Burton Fuller Wilson and his companion, Cla Lynn Strother, of Port Neches, Texas; Bebbian Wilson Seiler and her husband, Larry, of Carrollton, Texas; and Betty Wilson Goff and her husband, Mike, of Carrollton, Texas; nephews, David Craig Wilson and his wife, Vicki, of Dallas, Texas and Jay Wright Wilson and his wife, Teri, of Richardson, Texas; grandchildren, Jonathan Burton Wilson and his wife, Grace; Brian Everett Wilson and his wife, Bethany; Jentzi Marie Wilson; Maggie Goff; Wilson Seiler; Bebbian Jade Wilson; and Robert Wright Wilson III; and great-grandchildren, Holli Lanthier; and Henry, Alex, James, and Luke Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Walton "Hy" Wilson; wife, Bebe Wilson; brother, Walton "Skip" Wilson; and nephew, Jerry Wilson.
A visitation of family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his memorial service at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashes to Glory Foundation at www.ashestogloryfoundation.org.
Complete and updated information may be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dallas-tx/robert-wilson-8965522.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019
