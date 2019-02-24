1952 - 2019 Robin Aaron Roberds, 66, of Beaumont, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Spindletop Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. He was born on November 26, 1952, in Houston, to Mildred Louise Colbert and Edward Aron Roberds. He was a retired supervisor for ExxonMobil Pipeline. Robin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. Robin was a Council member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #14473 of China, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Debbi Roberds; and daughter, Alisha McGilbery and her husband, Don, Jr., all of Beaumont; son, Chad Roberds and his wife, Carla, of Nome; brother, Jodie Roberds and his wife, Sandy, of Montgomery; sister, Pegi Wolbrueck and her husband, James, of Caldwell; and grandchildren, Ashlee McGilbery, Kaylee McGilbery, Rylee McGilbery, and Karli Roberds. We would like to Thank Texas Home Health Hospice, his Nurse Erica, and his caregivers, Theresa and Geri. A memorial service for Mr. Roberds will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Head for the Cure Foundation, 1607 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64108 or to headforthecure.org. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019