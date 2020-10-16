1/1
Robin Clayton Griffin Sr.
1935 - 2020
Robin C. Griffin, Sr., 85, of Kountze, died October 14, 2020. He was born in Rosepine, Louisiana, to Ola Blankenship Griffin and William Griffin. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Acres. Robin worked at Jefferson County Drainage District #6 as superintendent until his retirement in 1993. He was married to the love of his life, Gloria Evelyn Hughes for sixty-three years.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Griffin; children, both biological and bonus, Sheila (Byron) Arnold, Mary Ann (Lanny) Cain, Debbie (Jeff) Headrick, Robbie Griffin, Billy Joe (Danielle) Griffin, Pam (Dean) Devillier, and Carmelo Pinheiro; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ola & William Griffin; brothers, Herman Griffin and Billy Ray Griffin; and Stephen Griffin, his nephew, who was like his son.

A gathering of Mr. Griffin's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His interment will follow at Knupple Cemetery, Silsbee.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at:broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
(409) 386-1000
