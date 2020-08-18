On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Dr. Robin Elizabeth Perez, of Lumberton, went to be with the Lord.
Robin was born on December 2, 1960, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Carol Samples and Kenneth Steepleton. On March 8, 1980, she married Simon Perez at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas. Together they raised a daughter, Jordan, and son, Brice.
Dr. Perez devoted 38 years serving in education. She held a Bachelor's Degree, two Master's Degrees, and a Doctoral Degree from Lamar University. During her time as an educator, Dr. Perez served as a teacher in special education and mainstream education, high school assistant principal, middle school principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent. Dr. Perez has also served as an adjunct professor in the principal and superintendent program at Lamar University.
Robin had a passion for serving others. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Robin enjoyed spending time with those she loved, whether that be sitting together and watching a movie or going on an adventure to somewhere new. One of her favorite places to relax was the beach, where she took trips with her family since childhood. Robin was known for her kind heart, infections smile, and her ability to make friends wherever she went.
Robin is survived by her husband, Simon Perez, of Lumberton; mother, Carol Worth, of Vidor; daughter, Jordan Fasulo and her husband, John, of Nederland; son, Brice Perez, of Lumberton; brother, Charles Steepleton and his wife, Melinda, of Vidor; sister, Debra Shann Steepleton-Kelly, of Vidor; and grandchild, Luke Anthony Fasulo.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Steepleton and step-father, Scott Worth.
A gathering of Dr. Perez's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 243 South LHS Drive, Lumberton. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
