1951-2020 Rocky Allen Rouse, aged 68, passed away suddenly on the morning of January 24, 2020. Rocky was born August 8, 1951, in Indiana, the first of what would be eight children. He moved to Texas in 2016 after spending the previous thirty-five years in Alaska. Rocky is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Tammy and Jerlinda; six grandchildren, LeAnna, Adam, Jennifer, Aaron, Tyjah, and Tyler; one great-grandchild, Nolan; four brothers, Danny, Tom, Jimmy, and Klint; and three sisters, Becky, Tammy, and Julie.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020