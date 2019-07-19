Rodney Lee Venable, 64, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. He was born on March 12, 1955, to Charldean Irwin Venable and Le "Street" Venable, in Beaumont. Rodney was a loyal employee of Smart's Trucking and Trailer for fourteen years. He loved fishing for trout in the Ozarks in Missouri. Rodney was a dedicated father and devoted husband.
Survivors include his wife, Clydell Venable of Beaumont; daughter, Andriea Wilkinson and her husband, Thomas, of West Point, New York; son, Rodney, Jr.; stepdaughter, Brittany Anitsakis and her husband, Jon, of Beaumont; brother, Charles Venable of Ravenna, Ohio; and grandchildren, Kortnie Wilkinson, Lynzie Wilkinson; and Melanie Wilkinson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Venable.
A gathering of Mr. Venable's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on July 19, 2019