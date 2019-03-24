Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Rogelio "Tiny" Mendoza. View Sign

1939 - 2019 Dr. Rogelio "Tiny" Mendoza, 79, of Fannett, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on October 5, 1939, in Manila, Philippines, to Mamerta Dungo and David Marcelino Mendoza. Dr. Mendoza earned his medical degree from the University of the Philippines in 1965. Shortly after his graduation, with only $90 and two suitcases, he and his wife, Sionie, set out for America for his internship at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For his residency years, they relocated to Misericordia Hospital in the Bronx, New York. He studied oncology and hematology at New York University , where he also taught, as he rose to the head of Pediatrics at Parkchester Hospital. The Mendoza's grew to a family of five during their years in the Northeast. David was born in 1966, Rosanna followed in 1968, and Melissa in 1976. Thanks to the suggestion and encouragement from friend, Dr. Edgardo Espiritu, the Mendozas uprooted their family to the small town of Fannett, Texas in 1979. They founded the Fannett Medical Center and completed their family with Celina, who was born in 1981. During the clinic's construction, Dr. Mendoza worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary's Hospital in Port Arthur and served as a physician for disabled students a Hughen High School, established by Bob Hope. In the years to follow, he also did rounds at Winnie Hospital, Christus St. Elizabeth and Baptist Hospitals while leading his family practice. He was a trustee of the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District, where he worked for the hiring of minorities as teachers to serve as role models for students. He joined the school board in 1984 and served as its president for ten years. He also helped establish the Minority Scholarship for college bound students at Lamar University. He was very active in multiple groups and organizations such as the of Texas, The Knights of Columbus, the Mid-County Mixed Bowling League, and the Philippine Association of Beaumont, Texas, to name a few. Dr. Mendoza committed his life to the medical field and the service of others for thirty-seven years of practice in the Golden Triangle area. Dr. Mendoza is survived by his wife, Asuncion Mendoza; son, David Mendoza and his wife, Edith, of Keller; daughters, Rosanna Bennett and her husband, David, of Houston; Melissa Mendoza of Austin; and Celina Brunette and her husband, Nicholas, of Friendswood; grandchildren, Zachary David Mendoza; Christian Geoffrey Bennett; Matthew Scott Cain; Daniel Peter Bennett; and Ena Grace Brunette; brothers and sisters, Dr. Edgardo Mendoza; Corazon Villanueva; Fernando Mendoza and his wife Tessie; Doroteo Mendoza and his wife, Lucy; Esperanza Prato; Gabriel Mendoza and his wife, Marites; Manuel Mendoza and his wife, Edna; and Leticia Owens and her husband, Jim. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Mamerta Mendoza; his grandson, Christopher Gabriel Mendoza Cain; siblings, Rosalina Lazaro and Ernesto Mendoza. A gathering of Dr. Mendoza's family and friends will on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with his Christian Vigil at 7:00 p.m., at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to , #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

