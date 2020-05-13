Roland "Ron" Niederstadt, of Beaumont, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was 94 years old.
He was a World War II Navy veteran, graduate of the University of Missouri at Rolla, worked for Seagrams then got a job as a chemical engineer for Mobil.
He met and married Janice Hogan in 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. The 3 children were born in St. Louis.
Ron was manager of Mobil's Torrance, California, Refinery for three years. He was manager of Mobil's Paulsboro Refinery in New Jersey for six years and became manager of Mobil's Beaumont refinery from 1978 until his retirement in 1986.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Niederstadt of Beaumont; children, Kurt Niederstadt and his wife, Mary Kay, of Port Arthur; Jane Verderame and her husband, Peter, of Moorestown, New Jersey; and Eric Niederstadt of Spring; grandchildren, Lissen Rouly and her husband, Casey, of Port Neches; Ross Niederstandt of Port Neches; Peter Michael Verderame and his wife, Heather, of Macungie, Pennsylvania; Thomas Verderame and his wife, Liesel, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Jennifer Niederstadt of Dallas; Kaitlyn Niederstadt of Tyler; and Kendall Angelle and his wife, Sherie, of Orange; great-grandchildren, Caden, Spencer, John, Luke, Peter, Sam, Lucy, and Thomas.
A memorial service for Mr. Niederstadt will be held at a later date. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 13, 2020.