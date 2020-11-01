1/1
Roma Olivia Herbeck
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roma Olivia Romero Herbeck, longtime resident of Texas City, Texas died at the age of 82 on October 23, 2020 at Lawrence Street Health Care in Tomball, Texas. She is survived by her sons Kelly Herbeck (Kathy), Kirk Herbeck (Marcy) and Kris Herbeck (Scott). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erica Bailey (Matt) and Matthew Herbeck (Kristy) and by her eight great-grandchildren.

Roma was born August 19, 1938 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Thelma Chachere Romero and Raoul (Rome) Romero, she moved with her family at the age of 2, to Conroe, TX in 1940. Roma spent her childhood in Conroe, attending school there and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She moved again in 1956 to Baytown, TX and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1957. After high school, Roma began classes at Lee Junior College where she met and later married Charles R. Herbeck in 1960. Roma and Charlie soon moved to Texas City where they lived for the next 43 years.

While raising three sons, Roma achieved an Associate's Degree from The College of the Mainland and worked for a short time as a draftsman for a small engineering firm in the area.

Roma was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, a Rotary Ann, and a member of St. Anne's Altar group before moving to Tomball, Texas in 2009. Roma had a great love of art and was an avid artist who loved to draw as well as being a talented painter in oil.

Roma's favorite season was Christmas. She would spend many months prior shopping for the perfect gift for each member of her family, spending hours decorating, wrapping and trimming the tree, all to make Christmas magical. The pinnacle of the event would always be dozens upon dozens of her delicious and wonderfully decorated sugar cookies.

A rosary will be said at 9:30 am followed by a funeral mass to be held at 10:00 am at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church, 302 Magnolia Blvd., Magnolia, Texas on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 am, with a graveside service to follow at Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas. CDC guidelines of building capacities, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be followed.

In lieu of flowers please make a gift in honor of Roma to the American Diabetes Association or a tribute donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
Garden Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved