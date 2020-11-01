Roma Olivia Romero Herbeck, longtime resident of Texas City, Texas died at the age of 82 on October 23, 2020 at Lawrence Street Health Care in Tomball, Texas. She is survived by her sons Kelly Herbeck (Kathy), Kirk Herbeck (Marcy) and Kris Herbeck (Scott). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erica Bailey (Matt) and Matthew Herbeck (Kristy) and by her eight great-grandchildren.
Roma was born August 19, 1938 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Thelma Chachere Romero and Raoul (Rome) Romero, she moved with her family at the age of 2, to Conroe, TX in 1940. Roma spent her childhood in Conroe, attending school there and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She moved again in 1956 to Baytown, TX and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1957. After high school, Roma began classes at Lee Junior College where she met and later married Charles R. Herbeck in 1960. Roma and Charlie soon moved to Texas City where they lived for the next 43 years.
While raising three sons, Roma achieved an Associate's Degree from The College of the Mainland and worked for a short time as a draftsman for a small engineering firm in the area.
Roma was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, a Rotary Ann, and a member of St. Anne's Altar group before moving to Tomball, Texas in 2009. Roma had a great love of art and was an avid artist who loved to draw as well as being a talented painter in oil.
Roma's favorite season was Christmas. She would spend many months prior shopping for the perfect gift for each member of her family, spending hours decorating, wrapping and trimming the tree, all to make Christmas magical. The pinnacle of the event would always be dozens upon dozens of her delicious and wonderfully decorated sugar cookies.
A rosary will be said at 9:30 am followed by a funeral mass to be held at 10:00 am at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church, 302 Magnolia Blvd., Magnolia, Texas on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 am, with a graveside service to follow at Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas. CDC guidelines of building capacities, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be followed.
In lieu of flowers please make a gift in honor of Roma to the American Diabetes Association
or a tribute donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
.