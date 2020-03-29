1941-2020 Ronald Broussard, Sr., 79, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth. He was born on February 14, 1941, to Ruby Julius Broussard and Maxine Broussard in Crowley, Louisiana. Ronald was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and retired from National Concrete. Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Laura Broussard; eight children; twenty-eight grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. A private family committal was held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020