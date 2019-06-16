1951-2019 Ronald Frank Zummo, 67 of Beaumont, Texas, passed away June 8 2019 at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston Texas. A life long resident of Beaumont , he worked at Zummo Meat Company, Tower Club and Twin City Motors. Ronnie is survived by his wife Suzane, son John Robert, of Beaumont, brothers, Tony Zummo and wife, Beverly, Johnny Zummo and wife Theresa of Houston and sister, Lilli Braniff and husband, Noel of Dallas, many loving nieces and nephews and God daughter Makenna Smith of Oklahoma. Ronnie graduated from Sam Houston State University, where he met the love of his life, Suzane. He will be fondly remembered for his warm and compassionate spirit, a loving husband and father and his crawfish eating ability. He enjoyed holiday celebrations and travels with the family, and spoke so kindly of his friends. Ronnie will be always in our hearts and looking down on all of us everyday. He will be missed. A Christian service will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday June 22, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston with a lunch reception to follow. 13001 Katy Frwy.

