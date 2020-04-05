Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

1934-2020 Ronald L. Sedtal, 85, of Nederland, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1934, in Port Arthur, to Addie Belle Chelette Sedtal and Pete Sedtal. Ronald is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School, Port Acres and Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church's 9:30 a.m. choir for many years. Ronald was a member of Fr. William Brooks Council #5145 of Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Dick Dowling Assembly. Ronald served as band director and/or drivers education instructor in several school districts. He later went on to own and operate Twin City Driving Academy. In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Parent Sedtal, of Nederland; children, Dennis J. Sedtal and his wife, Denise, of Beaumont; Julie M. Collins and her husband, Ronnie, of Bridge City; Michael E. Sedtal and his wife, Michelle, of Plano; Christopher P. Sedtal and his wife, Lisa, of Nederland; Timothy L. Sedtal, of Jasper; Catherine A. Baker and her husband, Jayson, of Nederland; and MSgt. Jeffery D. Sedtal, and his wife, Ann-Marie, of Bossier City, Louisiana; brothers, Malcolm J. Sedtal, Sr., of Nederland and Kenneth W. Sedtal and his wife, Edie, of Wallisville; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family has gathered for Mr. Sedtal's entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.

1934-2020 Ronald L. Sedtal, 85, of Nederland, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1934, in Port Arthur, to Addie Belle Chelette Sedtal and Pete Sedtal. Ronald is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School, Port Acres and Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church's 9:30 a.m. choir for many years. Ronald was a member of Fr. William Brooks Council #5145 of Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Dick Dowling Assembly. Ronald served as band director and/or drivers education instructor in several school districts. He later went on to own and operate Twin City Driving Academy. In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Parent Sedtal, of Nederland; children, Dennis J. Sedtal and his wife, Denise, of Beaumont; Julie M. Collins and her husband, Ronnie, of Bridge City; Michael E. Sedtal and his wife, Michelle, of Plano; Christopher P. Sedtal and his wife, Lisa, of Nederland; Timothy L. Sedtal, of Jasper; Catherine A. Baker and her husband, Jayson, of Nederland; and MSgt. Jeffery D. Sedtal, and his wife, Ann-Marie, of Bossier City, Louisiana; brothers, Malcolm J. Sedtal, Sr., of Nederland and Kenneth W. Sedtal and his wife, Edie, of Wallisville; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family has gathered for Mr. Sedtal's entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close