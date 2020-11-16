1/1
Ronda Weiser Fergus
1976 - 2020
Ronda Fergus went to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on the evening of November 10, 2020. She died at peace while sleeping in her home in Sour Lake Texas. She was born in Houston Texas on December 3, 1976. She was the delight of her parents Ron and Pat Weiser and her brother Bill. Ronda professed the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age.

She married and had her only child, Keeth Foux. Keeth was everything to her and became the center of her life. Years later, Ronda met and married the love of her life, Mike Fergus and lived with him in Sour Lake Texas until her passing.

Ronda loved to plan special events and happy times. She enjoyed travel to scenic domestic locations and to resorts in island nations. She could warm up a room with her sweet smile and laughter. She always loved to be with other people. Ronda will be remembered for her sweet spirit and loving attitude. She never met a stranger. We grieve her passing and look forward to seeing her again in heaven.

Ronda is preceded in death by her father Ronald Leonard Weiser and is survived by her husband Michael Fergus, son Keeth Ryan Foux, brother William Leonard Weiser, mother Patricia Wheeler Cox, step father Edward Cox, grand parents Amy and GH Lampley, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

But as it is written, "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him." I Corn. 2:9 KJV

Visitation 12:30 pm, Tuesday, 17-Nov-2020; Funeral Service 2:00 pm, Tuesday, 17-Nov-2020

Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Drive in Beaumont, Texas

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
