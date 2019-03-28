Ronnie Dale Rubit (1958 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Awwww my dearest Ron!! Rest well my friend"
    - Donna Baker (Ferguson)
  • "Your wisdom and humor will be greatly missed. I'll always..."
    - Paula Cephus Ali
  • "I never got a chance to see you again after our last visit..."
    - Paula Cephus Ali

1958 - 2019 Ronnie Dale Rubit 61, of Houston, TX; passed Mar. 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 6:30PM Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 at Church of Christ 3201 N Main St, Liberty, TX. Funeral Service will be held Saturday Mar. 30, 2019 at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 1111 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment will be in Bingham Cemetery, Hardin, TX. Cherishing his memories are 6 - brothers: Timmie, Curtis, L.J., Robert, Carl and Mike. As well as a host of nieces, nephews other family and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Funeral Home
Proctor's Mortuary (Anahuac)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Anahuac, TX 77514
409-267-3122
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.