1958 - 2019 Ronnie Dale Rubit 61, of Houston, TX; passed Mar. 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 6:30PM Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 at Church of Christ 3201 N Main St, Liberty, TX. Funeral Service will be held Saturday Mar. 30, 2019 at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 1111 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment will be in Bingham Cemetery, Hardin, TX. Cherishing his memories are 6 - brothers: Timmie, Curtis, L.J., Robert, Carl and Mike. As well as a host of nieces, nephews other family and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Proctor's Mortuary (Anahuac)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Anahuac, TX 77514
409-267-3122
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019