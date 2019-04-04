1941 - 2019 Roosevelt Savoy Sr. of Houston, TX; passed Mar. 26, 2019. Services will be Saturday, Apr. 06, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Visitation will begin at 1PM until funeral at 2PM. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents: Anderson and Hannah Savoy, daughter: Ny'Eshia M. Savoy. 4- Brothers and 1- Sister. Cherishing his memories are children: Deitrich Savoy Warren, Jennifer Savoy Richards, Roosevelt Savoy Jr of Houston and Roosevelt Savoy of Beaumont. Siblings: Johnny M. Henry, Virgie Lee Jones, Shirley Gibson, Thelma Adams, Patricia Jones, Barbara Stewart (Rev. Edward) and Charles Savoy (Wanda). 4- Grandchildren, 5- Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019