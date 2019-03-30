Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1926-2019 Rosa Beal, a resident of Nederland for the past 64 years, passed away quietly on March 6, 2019 after a short illness. Her husband, James C. Beal, preceded Rosa in death as well as her brother Paul Gonzalez Silsbee TX. Rosa is survived by her son Mike (Debbie) Lafayette CA, her daughter Pam McGee (BB) Nederland TX, sister Jeannie (Jim) Cobb, West Columbia TX, granddaughter Rachel Beal (Brett) Dallas TX, granddaughter Shannon Beal San Francisco CA, and granddaughter Lauren Baker (John) Beaumont TX. Friends and family surrounded Rosa as she celebrated her 93rd birthday on February 7th. Always ready to go shopping, out to eat, or dancing she enjoyed life to the fullest. Hours before falling ill for the last time she attended a Mardi Gras Party. She would tell us not to be sad but to celebrate and enjoy, as life is too short. A celebration of life will be held April 7, 2019 at Life Church, 4600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur Texas, from 2-4 PM.

