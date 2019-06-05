1942 - 2019 The Johnson Family extend an invitation for you to join them as they celebrate "A Life Well Lived" of a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will lie in state on Thursday, June 6th from 1:00 PM - 5:30 PM at Mercy Funeral Home (1395 Gladys). A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 12:00 PM, Dr. John R. Adolph, host pastor, Pastor David Hudson, officiating and her son, Rev. E. R. Johnson, eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Magnolia Cemetery. She leaves a legacy of love with her children, Vanessa Kimbrough, Willie C. Johnson, Jr., Rev. Eddie R. Johnson, Donna Brown and Daryl Johnson; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Christian, Albert Mitchell, Linda Joseph, David Mitchell, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends she met on this life journey. Read her extended obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 5, 2019