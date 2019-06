1942 - 2019 The Johnson Family extend an invitation for you to join them as they celebrate "A Life Well Lived" of a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will lie in state on Thursday, June 6th from 1:00 PM - 5:30 PM at Mercy Funeral Home (1395 Gladys). A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 12:00 PM, Dr. John R. Adolph, host pastor, Pastor David Hudson, officiating and her son, Rev. E. R. Johnson, eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Magnolia Cemetery. She leaves a legacy of love with her children, Vanessa Kimbrough, Willie C. Johnson, Jr., Rev. Eddie R. Johnson, Donna Brown and Daryl Johnson; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Christian, Albert Mitchell, Linda Joseph, David Mitchell, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends she met on this life journey. Read her extended obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com