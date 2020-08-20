1/1
Rose Bell Comeaux Perkins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Bell Comeaux Perkins, 90, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Rayne, Louisiana, to Joseph Comeaux and Agnes Granger Comeaux and moved to Beaumont at an early age. On May 22, 1946, she married Edgar "Sonny" Perkins, Jr., and together they raised four daughters and one son. She was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She loved to knit hats and she considered it a blessing if you received one from her. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Brenda Oliphant, Carolyn Charlton, Peggy Perkins, Wayne Perkins, and Maggie Perkins; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; sister, Beatrice Williams and a host of relatives. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Communities in Schools of SE Texas, a dropout prevention program, 350 Pine Street, Suite 500, Beaumont, TX 77701. www.comeauxchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved