Rose Bell Comeaux Perkins, 90, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Rayne, Louisiana, to Joseph Comeaux and Agnes Granger Comeaux and moved to Beaumont at an early age. On May 22, 1946, she married Edgar "Sonny" Perkins, Jr., and together they raised four daughters and one son. She was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She loved to knit hats and she considered it a blessing if you received one from her. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Brenda Oliphant, Carolyn Charlton, Peggy Perkins, Wayne Perkins, and Maggie Perkins; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; sister, Beatrice Williams and a host of relatives. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Communities in Schools of SE Texas, a dropout prevention program, 350 Pine Street, Suite 500, Beaumont, TX 77701. www.comeauxchapel.com