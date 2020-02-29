Rose Marie Latta, 90, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves. She was born on February 3, 1930, to Ola Broussard Royer and Clovis Royer, in Beaumont.
Survivors include her son, Mike Latta and his wife, Karen; daughter, Leslie Martin and her husband, Alton; son, Mark Latta; and daughter, Ola Shipp and her husband, Kenny, all of Beaumont; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter William Latta.
A gathering of Mrs. Latta's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020