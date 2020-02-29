Rose Marie Latta (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Latta.
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
4445 Avenue A
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose Marie Latta, 90, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves. She was born on February 3, 1930, to Ola Broussard Royer and Clovis Royer, in Beaumont.
Survivors include her son, Mike Latta and his wife, Karen; daughter, Leslie Martin and her husband, Alton; son, Mark Latta; and daughter, Ola Shipp and her husband, Kenny, all of Beaumont; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter William Latta.
A gathering of Mrs. Latta's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.