1927 - 2019 Rosie May Bourque Walsh, age 92, died on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 6:25 p.m. in Denham Springs Louisiana. She was born on February 18, 1927, in Delcambre, Louisiana, to Anita and Vilmar Bourque. Rose, to all who knew her, was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Her sons said she was a great momma. Rose loved to cook, especially when her grandchildren came over to visit. This gave her the opportunity to teach them everything she knew about cooking that good ole' cajun food. She also allowed them to play with her pots and pans which was only permitted in one special cabinet. Of course, they loved to play outside on the farm with the animals. She loved to work in the yard with her many plants and flowers along with being excellent at crafting, sewing and quilting. As it says in Proverbs 31:28, "Her children rise up and call her blessed". Rose is survived by her children, Randy Granger; Terral and Petra Granger; Michael and Cheral Granger; Pauline and Kent Jacobson; Betty and Ricky Dismukes; Dana Hargraves and Roger Heider; and Jim and Greta Walsh; fifteen grandchildren, Tonya, Nickie, Jennifer, Corinna, Michael, Jerry, Deanna, Patrick, Ashley, Joshua, Connie, Steve, Michelle, Debra, and Curtis Paul; nineteen or more great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James V. Walsh; son, Brian Granger; daughter, Mary Arnold; brothers, Howard, Leroy, J.V., Avery, Tom, Relis "Red", Clarence, Wiltz and sisters, Annie May, Olite, Elodia, Ave, Edith and Dorothy Lynn. A gathering of Mrs. Walsh's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Complete and updated information may be found at:

