1961 - 2019 Rosetta Helmich 57, of Beaumont, TX passed May 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, May 25, 2019 at Gethsemane Church of God 2685 Denver St Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents: Louis Sr. and Helen Debine. Siblings: Ceceila Johnson, Ellen Doucette, Ella M. Debine and David Debine. Cherishing her memories are children: Charles Helmich (Latonya), DeQuieta Helmich and Comaleta Helmich. Siblings: William Debine, Louis Debine Jr, (Miranda), Joseph Debine and Christina Debine. 11- Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 23, 2019