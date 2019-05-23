Rosetta Helmich (1961 - 2019)
  • "May you Rest In Peace she was such a sweetheart "
    - Jeri Smith
  • "RIP Mrs. Rosa for you are in a far better place now. Your..."
    - Nikki Sias
  • "Moma I'm missing you so much I would give anything in this..."
  • "Going to miss you Rosa rip praying for the family from.the..."
    - Charles Mitchell
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Roger Deville
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Church of God
2685 Denver St
Beaumont, TX
1961 - 2019 Rosetta Helmich 57, of Beaumont, TX passed May 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, May 25, 2019 at Gethsemane Church of God 2685 Denver St Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents: Louis Sr. and Helen Debine. Siblings: Ceceila Johnson, Ellen Doucette, Ella M. Debine and David Debine. Cherishing her memories are children: Charles Helmich (Latonya), DeQuieta Helmich and Comaleta Helmich. Siblings: William Debine, Louis Debine Jr, (Miranda), Joseph Debine and Christina Debine. 11- Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 23, 2019
