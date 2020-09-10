Rosevelt Redeaux, Jr., 88, of Beaumont, TX passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, TX. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Rosevelt began his long career as a Truck Driver with Sampson Steel in 1955 concluding his employment with Merchant Freight Inc., retiring with 26 years of service. Memories are left to his children, Rosevelt Redeaux, III, Lynette Redeaux, Phyllis R. Thomas (Steven), Tracy Redeaux and Samantha Redeaux; grand-daughter, Regina Virginia Giles and a host of family and friends. There will be a 9 a.m. visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 followed by the home going service at 11 a.m. at West Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3605 Waco St. in Beaumont. He will be entombed at Live Oak Memorial Park to join his beloved wife Virginia, with whom he was married to for 55 years at the time of her death in 2015. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to : Virginia Hall Redeaux Scholarship Fund via Zeta Amicae Auxiliary, Beaumont, TX. Please make your contributions payable to Zeta Amicae Auxiliary, Beaumont, TX Attn: Tressie Holmes 4265 Simpson Drive, Beaumont TX 77705. www.comeauxchapel.com