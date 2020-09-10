1/1
Rosevelt Redeaux Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosevelt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosevelt Redeaux, Jr., 88, of Beaumont, TX passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, TX. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Rosevelt began his long career as a Truck Driver with Sampson Steel in 1955 concluding his employment with Merchant Freight Inc., retiring with 26 years of service. Memories are left to his children, Rosevelt Redeaux, III, Lynette Redeaux, Phyllis R. Thomas (Steven), Tracy Redeaux and Samantha Redeaux; grand-daughter, Regina Virginia Giles and a host of family and friends. There will be a 9 a.m. visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 followed by the home going service at 11 a.m. at West Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3605 Waco St. in Beaumont. He will be entombed at Live Oak Memorial Park to join his beloved wife Virginia, with whom he was married to for 55 years at the time of her death in 2015. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to : Virginia Hall Redeaux Scholarship Fund via Zeta Amicae Auxiliary, Beaumont, TX. Please make your contributions payable to Zeta Amicae Auxiliary, Beaumont, TX Attn: Tressie Holmes 4265 Simpson Drive, Beaumont TX 77705. www.comeauxchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved