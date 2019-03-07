1935 - 2019 Rosia Greer, 83, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Her love will remain in the heart of her children, George Greer, Jr., John Greer, and Sandra Ann Greer Hays; grandchildren, Tarsha Cole, George Greer III, Nikki Greer, Everett Hays, Jr., Jacie Hays, and Lakesha Greer; 6 great grandchildren; loved ones, and friends.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019