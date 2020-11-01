Roy Anthony, Jr. "R.C." was born February 25, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to Roy Anthony and Lillian Simek Anthony. He always had a positive outlook and a good sense of humor and his observations were often quoted. He was a man of faith and belonged to the First United Methodist Church of Conroe. He entered his heavenly home on Oct 18, 2020.
He graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, Ohio where he played football, basketball, and ran track, and attended Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio and George Williams Collage in Hinsdale, Ill (Chicago) and Moody Bible Institute. R.C. worked as a model for Ben Shaw Modeling Agency and his picture was on the July 1977 cover of Texas Monthly Magazine. He was employed at Central YMCA in Cleveland, Ohio, Lawson YMCA, Chicago, Chicago Tribune Newspaper, and was Convention Manager with the following Hilton Hotels; Chicago Palmer house, San Francisco Union Square, Americana Puerto Rico in San Juan and Shamrock Hilton Houston. He was a Master Mason and joined the Brotherhood of Freemasons 50 years ago in Chicago, Ill. Recently he has attended the Masonic Lodge in Willis, Texas.
After retirement, he became manager of Houston Coca Cola Snappy Snacks, owned Royce's Hair Design in Houston and was a real estate broker. He enjoyed Basic Class at First United Methodist Church Conroe, watching sports, especially football and basketball. He also enjoyed square dancing, bridge, dominos game of "42" and his cat "Snicky".
He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Donna Marie Anthony, son Roy Anthony, III, and ex-wife Margaret Dorthy Anthony. He is survived by partner Virginia Harris, Daughter Kimberly Starr Anthony De Pugh and husband Jeff, two grandchildren Krystal Starr Anthony and Roy Anthony IV, sister Lillian Anthony Lodwick and daughter-in-law Brenda Anthony. He also leaves behind his cat Snicklefritz (Snicky).
Per his request, there will be no memorial service. Memorials in his name may be made to: First United Methodist Church Conroe, 4305 W Davis St Conroe, TX 77304-3395, or a charity of your choice
He was greatly loved and will be missed very much.