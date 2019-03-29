Roy Mathews Sr. (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Mathews Sr..

1934 - 2019 Roy Mathews, Sr., 84 of Beaumont, Texas passed away at Baptist Hospital on March 23, 2019. Memories are left to his wife Bertha Mathews; sons, Joseph Roy Matthews, Jr. (Angela), Kenneth Ray Matthews, Sr., and Chris Fontenot; daughters, Addie Maiben (Emmitt), Carla Matthews, Roma Williams, Cynthia Matthews, Tammy Edmonson (Kevin), Pam Morris, Leticea "Tish" Chavis (Michael), Rhoda Moaning (Marvin) and Alicia Patterson (Ozan, Jr.); brothers, Peter Lewis (Dorothy), Rufus Matthews, Ivory Ventress (Marie) and Wayne Matthews; sisters, Faye Banks, Wanda Mickens and Geneva Matthews; 32 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren; other family members and friends. There will be a visitation at 8 a.m. until the home-going service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church (3920 W. Cardinal Dr.) He will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Funeral Home
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.