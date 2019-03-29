1934 - 2019 Roy Mathews, Sr., 84 of Beaumont, Texas passed away at Baptist Hospital on March 23, 2019. Memories are left to his wife Bertha Mathews; sons, Joseph Roy Matthews, Jr. (Angela), Kenneth Ray Matthews, Sr., and Chris Fontenot; daughters, Addie Maiben (Emmitt), Carla Matthews, Roma Williams, Cynthia Matthews, Tammy Edmonson (Kevin), Pam Morris, Leticea "Tish" Chavis (Michael), Rhoda Moaning (Marvin) and Alicia Patterson (Ozan, Jr.); brothers, Peter Lewis (Dorothy), Rufus Matthews, Ivory Ventress (Marie) and Wayne Matthews; sisters, Faye Banks, Wanda Mickens and Geneva Matthews; 32 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren; other family members and friends. There will be a visitation at 8 a.m. until the home-going service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church (3920 W. Cardinal Dr.) He will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Mathews Sr..
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019