Roy Nolan Etie II, 64, of Lumberton, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on August 20, 1955, in Beaumont, to Inez Gary and Roy Nolan Etie. Roy loved spending time with family and friends watching sports, camping, fishing, and time on the pontoon at the lake. He was always ready to have a good night out. His greatest joy in life were his wife, and three sons; he loved them with every bit of his heart. He is survived by his wife, Anne Cox-Etie, of Lumberton; sons, Nick Etie, of Beaumont, and Nolan Etie and Jaxson Etie, both of Lumberton; brother, Galen Etie, of Beaumont; sister, Roy Lynn Etie-Myers, of Lumberton; nieces and nephews, Kyle Etie, Craig Etie, Clint Etie, Daron Etie, Dayna Dyrhaug, Logan Huff, Riley Huff, Madison Huff, A.J. Stagg, Brenda Myers, Lisa Myers, Everett Myers, and Marianne Etie; numerous great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dr. Jeremy and Amy Huff; in-laws, Sherry and Mark Cox; and mother-in-law, Brenda Barnes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Roy Nolan Etie; brother, Gary Etie; sister-in-law, Estelle Etie; and brothers-in-law, Skip Myers and Ben Stagg. A gathering of Mr. Etie's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Broussard's, Beaumont. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to , 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard, Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759. Complete and updated information may be found at:

