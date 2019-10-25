Royce Clifton Charleston 49, of Beaumont, TX; passed Oct. 15, 2019. a Wake Service will be held Oct. 25, 2019 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church 2120 Renard St. Beaumont, TX from 6-8PM. Funeral Service will be held Oct. 26, 2019 at 10AM at Mt Calvary Baptist Church 2120 Renard St. Beaumont, TX. He was preceded in death by his father: Rev. George Nobles. He survived by his mother: Joyce Nobles, son: Royce T. Charleston, siblings: Reginald Welton, Dorothy Welton, Darla Nobles-Cook and Dawn Nobles. As well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019