Royce Clifton Charleston (1970 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for the loss, of your love one "
    - Betty Hunter
  • "Will miss you saying from across the fence, Hey Mr&Mrs..."
    - Dwight & Deborah Johnson
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Richard Volrie
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Tonia Charleston
  • "My condolences to my Mount Calvary family. Sis Pamela..."
    - Pamela Oliver
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Wake
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
2120 Renard St.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
2120 Renard St.
Beaumont, TX
Obituary
Royce Clifton Charleston 49, of Beaumont, TX; passed Oct. 15, 2019. a Wake Service will be held Oct. 25, 2019 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church 2120 Renard St. Beaumont, TX from 6-8PM. Funeral Service will be held Oct. 26, 2019 at 10AM at Mt Calvary Baptist Church 2120 Renard St. Beaumont, TX. He was preceded in death by his father: Rev. George Nobles. He survived by his mother: Joyce Nobles, son: Royce T. Charleston, siblings: Reginald Welton, Dorothy Welton, Darla Nobles-Cook and Dawn Nobles. As well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019
