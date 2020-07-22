Royce Elton Ennis, 91, of Silsbee, died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1928, in Port Neches, to Margaret Matthews Ennis and Aaron Cecil Ennis.
Royce graduated from French High School and later from Lamar University. He completed formal education at the University of Texas, in Austin. Royce proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Koran conflict. He loved the Lord, his family, his church, and golf. Royce was a charter member of three infant churches and served as deacon for ten years at Rosedale Baptist Church, Beaumont and thirty years at First Baptist Church of Silsbee.
He began his career with DuPont in 1958. He was a senior research associate for over thirty years. During this time, Royce authored more than thirty U.S. patens for the company. After retirement he did consultant work for other companies and countries.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Melva Jo Ennis; son, Terry Ennis of Lewisville; daughter, Lisa Daggett and her husband, George, of Castaic, California; son, Kyle Ennis and his wife, Pilsoon, of Katy; grandchildren, Bryan Daggett and his wife, Jeniffer; Wesley Dagget; and Caitlin Burns and her husband, Jay, all of California; Tanner Daggett of Oregon; Mary Snodgrass and her husband, Granger, of Houston; and Ann Kim, and Aaron Ennis, both of Katy; and great-grandchild, Hailey Daggett of California. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Clark and Yvonne Davis; and brother, A.C. Ennis, Jr. Royce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend and he will be truly missed by all!
A gathering of Mr. Ennis' family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his service 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His interment will follow at Warren City Cemetery Warren.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
