Royce Sims Mathews, Jr., 78, of Beaumont, Texas died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas after a battle with MDS (Myelo dysplastic syndrome).
A private graveside service was held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, at Bean Cemetery in Kirbyville, Texas.
Born March 11, 1942 in Beaumont to Royce Sims Mathews, Sr. and Oline (Watson) Mathews. He lived in Beaumont and Lumberton all of is life and worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Oline (Watson) Mathews; father, Royce Sims Mathews, Sr.; and infant son Jeremy Scott Mathews.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Mathews of Beaumont; daughter, Shelley Duke and husband Andy Duke; and one granddaughter, Bella Duke of Beaumont; brother, Kenny Mathews of Bevil Oaks; and sister, Gayla Nestor of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a long time and faithful member of Northwest Church of Christ in Beaumont, Texas.
He was proud to serve in the U.S. Marine Corp.
He was well liked and loved by his community and church family where he was always willing to give a helping hand.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his French High School classmates and his only granddaughter Bella
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
We would like to thank the doctors and staff at M.D. Anderson Hospital for their treatment and care.
SEMPER FI
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020