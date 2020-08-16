1/1
Ruben Noe Barreiro
1952 - 2020
Ruben Noe Barreiro, 68, was a wonderful and caring man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. His death was unexpected to all who knew him.

Ruben was the son of the late Zacarias and Guadalupe "Lupe" Barreiro, who we know welcomed him with wide open arms along with his sister, Gloria Barreiro Garza.

When his dad, Zack passed, Ruben continued his legacy as a shoe repairman. He loved to help others, especially those in need, give nutrition and fitness advice, make people laugh and was always finding ways to keep people motivated. He had such a caring heart, he wanted to get well to get home to his four rescue dogs and get back to operating his shoe business.

He is survived by the love of his life, Flavia P. Barreiro; sons Benjamin and Steve Barreiro; daughter Belinda. Ruben loved his sister, Irene B Guajardo, who he called every single day to share another medical "remedy" or to share a joke or two. He is also survived by his brothers, Abel, Daniel, Noel; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and countless lifelong friends.

Our frequent girl trips to the valley will never be the same without Ruben's hospitality and his sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gloria Barreiro Garza Memorial Scholarship Fund at University of Texas RGV @ https://give.utrgv.edu/utrgvfoundation or Gloria Barreiro Garza Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Development Office, 1201 W. University Drive, Edinburg, Texas 78541.

In light of COVID-19, the family will celebrate Ruben's life at a later date.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

12 entries
August 15, 2020
Iam so sorry about your loss our condolences and prayers for you and the family
Silvia Pe&#241;a
Friend
August 15, 2020
My cousin Ruben was one of the cool people back at McHi along with my cousin Irene they had the best parties & I was lucky enough to get invited even though I was only a sophomore....along with my buddy Jaime we had the best times....the parties at the Hotels on 10th I will never forget .. there was even this guy dressed as Batman jumping into the pool...great times thanks to you Ruben
Marcos Barreiro
Family
August 15, 2020
You will be missed, this happen so suddenly and I just spoke to you after so long I will truly miss you, love you and Still I say see you later never good bye.
Love your daughter....
Belinda Barreiro
Daughter
August 15, 2020
My condolences to Ruben's family, may God comfort you during this time of sorrow. I will never forget his skilled craftsmanship when it came to his work. It was perfect and so was his great love for his dogs. May he rest in peace.
Roel
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
My sincere prayers sympathy and condolences to the entire family, loved ones and friends. I will certainly miss you my dear friend ❤.
Jerry
Friend
August 14, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Barreiro family. I remember Ruben and family well from Neighborhood and school. Good bye dear friend, May you Rest in Peace and rejoice with your parents and Gloria.
Laura Garc&#237;a O&#8217;Connor
Friend
August 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers to Irene, Abel, Danny, Noey and all the extended family. We grew up together and although we didn’t see each other in recent years, the Barreiro’s are family. Rest In Peace Ruben. God grant each of you strength and peace.
Elva (Menchaca) Cerda & Pablo Cerda Jr.
Friend
August 14, 2020
He was an awesome guy and will be missed.
Casey Swanson
Friend
August 14, 2020
Barreiro Family, Irene, and Brothers: My heartfelt condolences to each of you. The Lord be with you during this difficult time. The passing of Ruben, is sad and brings many cherished memories of Zack, Lupita and Gloria - all very special, much loved and dearly missed. My prayers are with you. Your Cousin, Nany
Nany
Family
August 14, 2020
My deepest condolences. You will be missed. My heartfelt prayers for the family. I will remember all the fun times we spent laughing together.
Hector (Tito) and Lucy Cavazos
Temple Tx
Hector Cavazos
Friend
August 14, 2020
My condolences to all the Barrerio family. You are family to me and I will miss Ruben dearly. Our visits with him, dinners, going to Progresso and most of all his crazy stories. Rest in peace with Mom, Zack and Gloria

Angie Jordan
Montgomery Tx
Angie Jordan
Friend
August 14, 2020
My Dear Brother, I am going to miss your daily phone calls so much. You were always ready with advise about the latest energy pill, visiting your gym, or asking if we needed anything from Progreso. I LOVE YOU
Irene Guajardo
Sister
