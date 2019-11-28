Ruby Lee Bartlett, 96, of Kountze, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on October 31, 1923, in Kountze, to Ruby Beaumont Martin and Howard E. Martin.
Survivors include her children, Noel Bartlett, Jr. and his wife, Sally, of Lumberton and Melinda Bumstead and her husband, Joe, of Kountze; daughter-in-law, Chris Bartlett of Liberty grandchildren, Lara McGallion and her husband, Bo, of Lumberton; Jenny Conn and her husband, Ty, of Houston; Misty Riley and her husband, Mike, of Liberty; Dr. Scott Bartlett and his wife, Jennifer, of Port Neches; and Brandon Bumstead and his wife, Dr. Ana Bumstead, of Kountze; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Noel Bartlett, Sr.; son, Mike Bartlett; daughter, Paula Kay Bartlett; and brother, Walter Martin.
A gathering of Ruby's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church Kountze, 100 West Monroe Street, Kountze, under the direction of Broussard's, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Citizens All Together (SCAT), 250 West Monroe Street, Kountze, Texas 77625 or Kountze Public Library, 800 Redwood Avenue, Kountze, Texas 77625.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019