1940 - 2019 Ruby Dell Likins, 79, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. She was born on February 6, 1940, to Louise Hodges Tumlin and Howard Tumlin, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Ruby was a big fan of George Strait and Elvis and an avid animal lover. As a military wife, she made the ultimate sacrifices for her husband and family. Survivors include her son, Ralph Likins, Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Houston; daughters, Sheree Likins Bennett of Port Arthur and Amy Likins Beal and her husband, David, of Silsbee; grandchildren, Kayla Martinez and her husband, Pedro; Drake Bennett and his wife, Leanna; Brady Byars and his wife, Ellen; Cayson Beal; and Alex Edward Beal; great-grandchildren, Darryl Martinez, Valerie Martinez, Analise Bennett, Madeline Byars; and Meredith Byars; special friend and daughter-in-law, Lisa Peschel; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of fifty-nine years, Ralph E. Likins, Sr.; brother, Billy Tumlin and granddaughter, Jennifer Louise Hackler. A gathering of Mrs. Likins' family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852; or to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and update information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Dell Likins.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019