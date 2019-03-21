Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Dell Likins. View Sign

1940 - 2019 Ruby Dell Likins, 79, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. She was born on February 6, 1940, to Louise Hodges Tumlin and Howard Tumlin, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Ruby was a big fan of George Strait and Elvis and an avid animal lover. As a military wife, she made the ultimate sacrifices for her husband and family. Survivors include her son, Ralph Likins, Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Houston; daughters, Sheree Likins Bennett of Port Arthur and Amy Likins Beal and her husband, David, of Silsbee; grandchildren, Kayla Martinez and her husband, Pedro; Drake Bennett and his wife, Leanna; Brady Byars and his wife, Ellen; Cayson Beal; and Alex Edward Beal; great-grandchildren, Darryl Martinez, Valerie Martinez, Analise Bennett, Madeline Byars; and Meredith Byars; special friend and daughter-in-law, Lisa Peschel; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of fifty-nine years, Ralph E. Likins, Sr.; brother, Billy Tumlin and granddaughter, Jennifer Louise Hackler. A gathering of Mrs. Likins' family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852; or to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and update information may be found at:

1940 - 2019 Ruby Dell Likins, 79, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. She was born on February 6, 1940, to Louise Hodges Tumlin and Howard Tumlin, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Ruby was a big fan of George Strait and Elvis and an avid animal lover. As a military wife, she made the ultimate sacrifices for her husband and family. Survivors include her son, Ralph Likins, Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Houston; daughters, Sheree Likins Bennett of Port Arthur and Amy Likins Beal and her husband, David, of Silsbee; grandchildren, Kayla Martinez and her husband, Pedro; Drake Bennett and his wife, Leanna; Brady Byars and his wife, Ellen; Cayson Beal; and Alex Edward Beal; great-grandchildren, Darryl Martinez, Valerie Martinez, Analise Bennett, Madeline Byars; and Meredith Byars; special friend and daughter-in-law, Lisa Peschel; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of fifty-nine years, Ralph E. Likins, Sr.; brother, Billy Tumlin and granddaughter, Jennifer Louise Hackler. A gathering of Mrs. Likins' family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852; or to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and update information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

(409) 866-3838 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close