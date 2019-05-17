Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Jane King Robinson. View Sign Service Information Our Mother of Mercy Church 3390 Sarah St Beaumont, TX 77705 Visitation 8:00 AM Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3390 Sarah Street Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2019 Our beloved sister, Ruby Jane was born April 3, 1934 in Washington, LA to the parents of Samuel and Julia Linton King. Ruby passed away peacefully at her home in Katy, TX surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2019. God received Ruby Jane in His loving arms to be with Him. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Julia Linton King; four brothers, Willie Samuels (Bum) King, Raymond Charles (Tee) King, Richard James (Man) King, Dalton Joseph (Baby) King; and two sisters, Lena Mae (Sister) Valentine, Anna Bell (Aunt Do) Critian. Her legacy of love will forever be cherished by her loving husband, Charles Robinson, of Katy, TX; her children Jacquelyn Marie Robinson Cooper and Juliette Robinson Senegal, of Katy, TX; five sisters Verna Mae (Tot) Antoine of Port Arthur, TX, Joyce Thomas of Lake Charles, LA, Mary (Tootsie) Alexander (George) of Orange, TX, Florita Wolf (Elray) of Beaumont, TX, Pasty Self (Leon) of Baton Rouge, LA. In addition, she had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends, and a special long-time friend, Mrs. Lillian Rivette and friend/neighbor, Mrs. Thelma Thibodeaux. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., and funeral service at 10:00 a.m., at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah Street, Beaumont, TX, Father Noel Effiong, officiating. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park, Edward C. Moore Highway, Beaumont, TX, under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

