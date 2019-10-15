Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Mildred Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Mildred (Millie) Shoemake Walker was born on August 20, 1925 in Hull-Daisetta, Texas northeast of Liberty, Texas and died in Beaumont, Texas on October 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Archie and Ruby Lee Tullis Shoemake. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Lewis Shoemake, her sister Eve May Shoemake Whitener, her husband and her grandson James (Jim) Walker.

Millie married Daniel (Dan) Walker, the love of her life in 1943 on Groundhog Day when she was just 17. Her sister Eve introduced her little red headed sister to Dan at halftime at a high school football game in Cleveland where Millie led the band as its drum major. They lived in Cleveland until moving to Nacogdoches in 1960.

Together they shared 71 years of marriage. She is survived by their four sons; Daniel (Danny) L. and Bonnie Few Walker of Jasper, David and Suzanne Cooper Walker of Waxahachie, Bruce and Kathryn Tyler Walker of Beaumont and Newton (Lewis) and Virginia (Jenny) Kelley Walker of The Woodlands.

Grandchildren include Karen Walker Kipp and her husband Kevin, Allen Walker and his wife Dana, Jennifer Tyler Spurgin and her husband John, Tyler Walker and his wife Heather, Thomas Walker, Clinton (Clint) Walker, Marshall Walker, Patrick (Pat) Garrett and his wife Lacey Batchman Garrett and Johnathan (John) Garrett and his wife Misti Gilstrap Garrett. There are 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

All her life, Millie enjoyed people and enjoyed entertaining. She played golf for many years and was active in the Piney Woods Country Club Ladies Golf Association. A highlight of her life was a 2001 trip to Tuscany with all her sons and their wives, where they celebrated Dan's 81st birthday.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 2:00 pm at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors in Nacogdoches, following a private interment at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. A visitation with the family will follow the memorial service. The family is requesting that donations be made to the First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, Texas.

