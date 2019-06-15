1930-2019 Glen Rose, TX Ruby Seaman, long-time resident of Vidor and Beaumont, TX passed away at her residence in Glen Rose, TX on June 11th, 2019. She was born on December 4th, 1930 in Beaumont. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don and is survived by her son and his wife, Kevin and Karen Seaman of Granbury, TX, her two grandchildren, Stephen Seaman and his wife Monica, Stephanie Reed and her husband Marcus, and one great-granddaughter Meadow Reed, along with many loved relatives and friends. She was a lady who rarely ever had a bad day and brought joy to all she met. In her retirement years she was fortunate enough to become a caretaker for kids who also became her extended family; Ashley Long, Heather Long Hawthorn and Alan Long. Also, many thanks to the staff at Cherokee Rose Nursing and Rehab in Glen Rose who not only took great care of her over the last two years, but loved her as family, too. A memorial service for her will be conducted Sunday, June 16th at Fairview Baptist Church, 3025 FM 92 S, Woodville, TX 75979. Flowers and remembrances will be handled by Riley Funeral Home in Woodville.

