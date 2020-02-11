Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rucie "R.E." Odom. View Sign Service Information Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur 107 W. Napoleon St. Sulphur , LA 70663 (337)-528-0240 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur 107 W. Napoleon St. Sulphur , LA 70663 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur 107 W. Napoleon St. Sulphur , LA 70663 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rucie "R.E." Earl Odom, 87, of Orange, TX passed away on February 09, 2020 in a local care facility. R.E. was born on March 17, 1932 to Frank Williams and Babbette Odom in Orange, TX where he was a lifelong resident.

R.E. was a Director of Bridge City Bank, Pavillion Bank, Peoples Bank, AmTex Bancshares, Inc., The Odom Building Company, Inc., Ta-Lo Company, Inc. and Duphil, Inc.

R.E. was also a lifetime member of The American Quarter Horse Association, and a proud Gold Card Member of the PRCA "Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association". He was known most of all for his love of his horses, calf roping, steer wrestling, and steer tripping. He was on the McNeese Rodeo Team while attending McNeese State University. R.E. thoroughly enjoyed a lifetime of agriculture, livestock, and wildlife. He was a true steward of the land in all efforts and a conservationist at heart. Rucie founded the Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation in May of 2004. He truly enjoyed his ranching operations located in Gum Cove, LA and Cresson, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pall bearers include Alan Turner, Ben Thacker, Steve Story, Jake Stutes, Tom Scalfano, and Keith Johnson.

Honorary Pall Bearers: John Brooks, Bob Walker, Milton "Cocky" Ryan, Monroe Tumlinson, Porifiro Perez, Andy Ellender, Jerry Davidson, Mark Hamilton, and Scott Hale.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home, Sulphur Louisiana. Visitation will begin from 10:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation. 1305 Dupont Dr, Orange, TX 77630.

Words of comfort may be expressed at Rucie "R.E." Earl Odom, 87, of Orange, TX passed away on February 09, 2020 in a local care facility. R.E. was born on March 17, 1932 to Frank Williams and Babbette Odom in Orange, TX where he was a lifelong resident.R.E. was a Director of Bridge City Bank, Pavillion Bank, Peoples Bank, AmTex Bancshares, Inc., The Odom Building Company, Inc., Ta-Lo Company, Inc. and Duphil, Inc.R.E. was also a lifetime member of The American Quarter Horse Association, and a proud Gold Card Member of the PRCA "Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association". He was known most of all for his love of his horses, calf roping, steer wrestling, and steer tripping. He was on the McNeese Rodeo Team while attending McNeese State University. R.E. thoroughly enjoyed a lifetime of agriculture, livestock, and wildlife. He was a true steward of the land in all efforts and a conservationist at heart. Rucie founded the Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation in May of 2004. He truly enjoyed his ranching operations located in Gum Cove, LA and Cresson, TX.He was preceded in death by his parents.Pall bearers include Alan Turner, Ben Thacker, Steve Story, Jake Stutes, Tom Scalfano, and Keith Johnson.Honorary Pall Bearers: John Brooks, Bob Walker, Milton "Cocky" Ryan, Monroe Tumlinson, Porifiro Perez, Andy Ellender, Jerry Davidson, Mark Hamilton, and Scott Hale.Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home, Sulphur Louisiana. Visitation will begin from 10:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation. 1305 Dupont Dr, Orange, TX 77630.Words of comfort may be expressed at www.robisonfuneralhome.com Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close