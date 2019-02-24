1927 - 2019 Rudolph Charles "R.C." Harris, 91, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. His love and memories will remain in the heart of his relatives and friends.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019