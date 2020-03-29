1926-2020 Rufino Balboa Trevino, Jr., 93 was called home to his place in heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born August 14, 1926, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Rufino and Rosa Balboa Trevino. R.B. Commonly known as "Sonny" to his friends and family, lived in Corpus Christi most of his life until moving to Beaumont to be closer to his son and family. Starting in 1944, R.B. served in World War II for the United States Army and continued his service in the United States Marine Corp where he served as a military police officer. After his tour of duty, R.B., returned to Corpus Christi and began working as a detective with the Corpus Christi Police Department. In the early 1960's R.B. began his long career in retail at J.C. Penny. His dedicated clients relied on him for all of their special occasions and he was blessed to call all of his customers friends. R.B. retired from J.C. Penny after fifty years. On December 30, 1959, R.B. married Elizabeth Cazares and were happily married for fifty-one years until her death in 2009. R.B. was the proud father of one son, Paul Trevino (Kelli Hayes Trevino); three grandchildren, James Jeffrey Trevino (Emily), Mary-Caroline Trevino, and Anne Kathryn Trevino; and one great-grandchild, Elizabeth James Trevino, all of Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service in celebration of R.B.'s life will be determined at a later date in Corpus Christi, Texas. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the physicians, nurses, and staff at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and Altus Hospice for their excellent care and compassion they provided to R.B. over the last several weeks. May God bless and keep R.B. in His peace and love always. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020