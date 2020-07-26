Russell Ray Fitzpatrick



Russell Ray Fitzpatrick, 80, of Orange, passed away on July 24, 2020, in Beaumont.



Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tom Haas. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in Orange.



Visitation will be held before the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.



Born in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, on July 20, 1940, he was the son of John W. Fitzpatrick and Pearl (Hicks) Fitzpatrick. Russell was a product developer and chemist for BF Goodrich for 38 years. He was one of a kind man and worked on and developed many of the products that we use today including, sticky notes, golf balls, and tires. Russell and his beloved wife traveled the United States for 19 years in their RV. He spent a lot of time as an avid bird watcher, photographer, and loved fishing and hunting. He was a long-time and faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church where he made many friends. Russell was a charter member of Big Marsh Hunting Club, Rainbow Room volunteer, Golden Triangle Audubon Society, National Audubon Society, and a part of Cornell Lab of Ornithology. He adored his family more than anything and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and uncle. Russell will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pearl Fitzpatrick; and sister, Carol Ann Fitzpatrick Ball.



He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Donis Fitzpatrick; children, Lorie Corkins and husband John, Rhonda Trahan, Brenda Thompson and husband Kenneth, and Glenda Sullivan and husband Mike; grandchildren, Megan Rickert, Amanda Rickert, Jonathan Bankston, and Jenny Melendez and husband Abel; great grandchildren, Abel Melendez, Alden Melendez, Abbie Melendez, Zoey Bankston, and Lorelai Bankston; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Sullivan, Johnny Corkins, Abel Melendez, Hollis Hickman, Buddy McAnally, and Earl Evans.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Golden Triangle Audubon Society at 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr, Beaumont, Texas 77705 or Grace Lutheran Church at 2300 Eddleman Rd., Orange, Texas 77632.



