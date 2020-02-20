Ruth Keith, 95, of Beaumont, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Beaumont. Ruth was born on June 6, 1924 in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Jesse and Katie Stevens Knight. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Marshall Keith. She was the true matriarch of her family, delighting in her role as wife, mother and homemaker. Ruth was a long-time member of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed playing dominoes with her dear friends. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra W. Mauer and her husband George, son Larry Keith and his wife Dona; grandchildren, Jeff Lindow and his wife Genie, Heather Alton and her husband Dean, Laura Davis and her husband Ernie, Amy Morton and her husband Micah and Bonnie Denton; great grandchildren, Brock Soto, Keely Normand, Arica Lindow, Kamryn Lindow, Joshua Davis, Hannah Davis, Miley Morton, Isaac Tippett, Marcus Morton, Isabel Tippett and Elexie Lindow. The family would like to thank Lucas Place and Harbor Hospice for their loving care of our Mother and Granny. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM on Saturday. A celebration of Life service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Raymond McHenry officiating.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020