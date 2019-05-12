Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lowery Burns. View Sign Service Information Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 (409)-384-5781 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper 2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North Jasper , TX 75951 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019 Ruth Lowery Burns, born November 15, 1924, in Yellowpine, Texas, to James B. and Ora Lowery, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2019, at the age of 94. Ruth married Tommie L. Burns on September 4, 1949, at the First Baptist Church of Jasper. She and Tommie spent 55 years together until his passing on June 10, 2005. Ruth is survived by her brother, John Lowery and wife, Joyce, of Jasper, son, Leonard and wife, Susan, of Moscow, Idaho, son, John of Jasper, and grandson, Joel of Dallas. Ruth was a life-long resident of Jasper although she spent many summers in various parts of the United States with Tommie on Tennessee Gas construction projects. Her passion for travel also resulted in visits to the fifty states as well as three trips to Israel and a trip to China. She was very active in the First Baptist Church from her high school years in the early forties to the present. Ruth loved a range of creative activities-painting, sewing, quilting, gardening, canning-as well as being the carpenter of the household. Even in her early nineties she could still be found on the ladder around the house. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to the First Baptist Church of Jasper or Gideon's International. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

1924 - 2019 Ruth Lowery Burns, born November 15, 1924, in Yellowpine, Texas, to James B. and Ora Lowery, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2019, at the age of 94. Ruth married Tommie L. Burns on September 4, 1949, at the First Baptist Church of Jasper. She and Tommie spent 55 years together until his passing on June 10, 2005. Ruth is survived by her brother, John Lowery and wife, Joyce, of Jasper, son, Leonard and wife, Susan, of Moscow, Idaho, son, John of Jasper, and grandson, Joel of Dallas. Ruth was a life-long resident of Jasper although she spent many summers in various parts of the United States with Tommie on Tennessee Gas construction projects. Her passion for travel also resulted in visits to the fifty states as well as three trips to Israel and a trip to China. She was very active in the First Baptist Church from her high school years in the early forties to the present. Ruth loved a range of creative activities-painting, sewing, quilting, gardening, canning-as well as being the carpenter of the household. Even in her early nineties she could still be found on the ladder around the house. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to the First Baptist Church of Jasper or Gideon's International. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 12, 2019

