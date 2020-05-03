Ruth White
Ruth Sam White, 98 of Beaumont, TX passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Summer Place Nursing Home. Ruth leaves cherished memories to her devoted cousins, William R. and Mary Sam, and Frances Sam Graham; special friend, Ann Monette; nephew, Gregory Pitre, wife and his family; cousins, Harrison and Irene Gardiner, William James Carter, Asarena Joseph, Joseph Sterling and many, many other relatives, church family and friends. There was a visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. for Ruth on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. She was laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery and Mausoleum. Her entombment was officiated by Father Paul Ofoha, MSP. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Ruth's honor to her church Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 780 Porter St., Beaumont, Texas 77701, phone number - 409.833.6089, Rev. Paul Ofoha, MSP, Pastor. www.comeauxchapel.com

