Rutheline Stanley Bradberry, 94, of Beaumont, Texas entered her heavenly home March 3, 2020. Rutheline was the only child, born January 2, 1926 to Jesse and Jeanette Stanley in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church (formerly North End Methodist). After earning her teaching certificate from Lamar University in 1961, she taught 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades at French Elementary in Beaumont. She enjoyed playing bridge, cross stitching and many kinds of crafts, travel, and curling up with a good book. She was a smart, determined, and gracious woman who had the gift of hospitality, loved shopping for that perfect gift, decorating for every holiday, and cooking everyone's favorite foods.

Rutheline is survived by sons Doyle H. Bradberry, Jr of Beaumont and David M. Bradberry and wife Anita of Austin; three grandchildren, Kristen Bradberry McCurdy and husband Dave, Jessica Bradberry Conquest and husband Evan, and Brittany Bradberry Pick and husband Christopher; seven great-grandchildren Katelyn, Anna and Ben McCurdy, Sloane and Lincoln Conquest, Jake Pannell, and Matthew Pick; one nephew James M. Bradberry.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years; parents; son Stanley Kent Bradberry; granddaughter Heather Bradberry Pannell.

Rutheline lived a full and fruitful life giving thanks to God in all circumstances. Well done good and faithful servant.

A gathering of Mrs. Bradberry's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

