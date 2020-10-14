It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sabrina Markos announces her passing on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 21 years. She was born in The Woodlands, TX and grew up in Conroe, TX. Sabrina will be forever remembered by her parents Tunde and Gyorgy, by her four sisters (Aniko, Monika, Kathrin, and Agnes) and grandmother (Margo).
Sabrina was so sweet and kind, she taught us all how to be better people. She had an infectious laugh that we were so lucky to hear. She enjoyed water activities and watching her favorite show, SpongeBob.
A celebration of Sabrina was held on Monday at Eickenhorst Funeral Services, 1712 N Frazier, Suite #115, Conroe. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com