Sally Ann Thames, 66, passed away on October 5, 2020 in Shenandoah, TX after bravely fighting a year long battle with cancer. She was born July 16, 1954 in Houston, TX. Sally is preceded in death by both parents, Jalynn and Billie Jean Thames. She leaves behind her older brother; Carey Alan Thames of Conroe, TX, her younger brother; John Thomas Thames and wife Debra of Justin, TX, nephew; Scott Thames and wife Candace of Spring, TX, niece; Jacee Thames of Dallas, TX, great niece; Skyler Thames of Conroe, TX. Along with numerous cousins and lifetime classmate friends from Conroe High School, Sally will be remembered for her spirited personality and the love she had for her dog, Pattycake.



Special appreciation and acknowledgment to Sue Burris, Joann Carey, Dennis Carter, Anita Carlile and Lee Wilder who shared exceptional care for Sally in her final days.



Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist of The Woodlands, located at 6363 Research Forest Drive, Woodlands, TX 77381. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Susan G. Komen Foundation.



