1942 - 2019 Sally Holland Medley, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a big heart of Beaumont, TX, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 76. Sally met her husband in Madisonville, Tx and they were married for 44 wonderful years. She truly enjoyed cooking, oil painting, and sewing, where she created lots of clothes and costumes. She also loved gardening, with bluebonnets being her favorite. Sally was handy with power tools and could build and fix just about anything. She will always be remembered for such an open heart always making others feel welcomed. She is preceded in death by her parents, L.C. Holland and Dorsey Lee Parrish; and her son, Scott Allen Goode. She is survived by her beloved husband, Howard C. Medley; her children, Julie Baker (Paul), Laurie Williams (Jeffrey), and William Goode (Holly); grandchildren, Jacob Goode and fiancee, Kayla Knott, Eric Hopf, Dustin Hopf, Dustin Hopf, Zane Baker, Tai Baker, Ivy Baker, Jayme Goode, Andrea Sutton, and Michael Williams; great grandchildren, Maya, Jared, Coby, and Miley Grace Goode; brothers, Johnny Holland (Suzanne) and Doug Holland (Debbie); sisters, Sharon Silvertooth and Anne McCray. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough. GRAVESIDE SERVICE THURSDAY- MARCH 14, 2019 9:15 A.M. FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY The Rev. Joe Waltz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to M.D. Anderson , 7979 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX, 78229. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY 1101 MCCULLOUGH SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78212 210-227-8221

1101 McCullough

San Antonio , TX 78212

