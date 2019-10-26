Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallye Theodosia (Jones) Keith. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 701 Calder Avenue, Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sallye Theodosia Jones Keith was born in Galesburg, Illinois in 1923. She was 96 years young at the time of her death. Inspired by a humanitarian heart Sallye Keith an Illinois native, came to Beaumont in 1957 to join family and to work for the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) where she impacted the lives of thousands of young people. Keith has received numerous tributes and awards from organizations including the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Lamar University, the Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Counsel's Distinguished Citizen of the Year, American Hearts Association Golden Triangle Chapters "Woman with Heart" and the Gift of Life's Julie Rogers "Spirit of Love" Award. Survivors include her cousins, Wallace and Lucille Bryan; Mike and Elaine Culver; Ann Serafino and her life partner, James Callas; Mart and Gloria Serafino; Bryan and Kerri Serafino; Bill and Cindy Bryan; Cindy and Roland Williams; Betty and Bill Richey; special friends and angels, J.B. Booker, Veronica Maldonado, and Dory Cruz, and countless cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Keith; and cousins, Walter and Guy Culver, Walter Culver Jr., Charles and Jean Serafino; Currin and Natalie Bryan. A gathering of Mrs. Keith's family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard, Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759; the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706; the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas, 77704; the Christus Southeast Texas Foundation, 2830 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77702, or an organization of one's choice. Complete and updated information may be found at:

