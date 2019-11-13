On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Samuel Harvey Baker of Lakeway, TX returned home to be with the Lord.



Sam was born on June 30, 1932 in Aledo, TX. His parents, Rev. Samuel A. Baker and Mabel Fowler Baker, instilled in him a dedication to serving the Lord, his family, and his country. Following his service in the United States Army he and his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Wilder Baker, raised three daughters - Lillian, Katherine, and Nancy - in Beaumont, TX. There, he served in the First United Methodist Church for over 2o years.



Following Betty's passing in 1993, Sam moved to Lakeway where he married Joanna "Jana" Carr Baker. Sam and Jana were married and lived in Lakeway for 21 years. They attended The Lakeway Church throughout their time in Lakeway, where Sam served as a Deacon in his continued dedication to the Lord.



After moving to Lakeway, Sam's lifelong passion for golf grew stronger as his abilities improved, managing to accomplish the feat of shooting his age at 77.



He was preceded in death by both Betty Jane Baker and Joanna Carr Baker. He leaves behind his three daughters, Lillian Baker Cochran (Rick), Katherine Baker Roy (Thomas), and Nancy Baker Jones (Curt). Sam will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren - Braeden Baker Boudreaux, Fuller Cannon Blanchette (Kolbi), Terrill Gaston Boudreaux, Karolyn Elizabeth Blanchette Sexton (William), Madison Keller Boudreaux, Kennedy Elizabeth Boudreaux, Tanner Manfre Jones, and Austin Samuel Wilder Bates - and his Great Grandson, Baker Cannon Blanchette.



Memorial Services for Sam will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 @ 3PM in the Gardens at The Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd, Lakeway, Texas 78734



Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis - (512) 263-1511.