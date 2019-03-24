Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel J. Malley Jr.. View Sign

1936-2019 Born on May 18, 1936 in Beaumont, Texas, Samuel J. Malley, Jr. was the second child of three and the only son to parents, Samuel J. Malley, Sr. and Rosemary Rinando Malley. As a young child of an Italian family, Sam enjoyed fond memories of growing up with his many cousins at Uncle Frank's farm. On the farm, Sam explored and learned everything from building levees, attending auctions, branding cattle, building corrals, and rice farming. Sam was surrounded by the steadfast love and support of both parents and grandparents. After attending St. Anne Catholic School and St. Anthony High School, Sam went on to graduate from San Marcus Baptist Military Academy. Throughout his school years he excelled in all sports. As captain of the football team, Sam lead his team in achieving both All City and All District titles in 1953. In addition, his stewardship continued into his role as captain for both the basketball and the baseball teams in 1954. Upon graduation, he continued to pursue his education by attending

Upon graduation, he continued to pursue his education by attending Texas A&M University and Lamar University. While attending Texas A&M University, Sam began his military service. His dedication enabled him to serve as a corps member for three squadrons, as well as, section leader of Mortar Platoon in the Army. In 1956, his service was recognized as he received the Honor Recruit of 143rd Infantry Division. Sam continued to serve his country participating in the National Guard for many years. While employed with Central Freight Lines, he opened his own washeteria. Having saved every paycheck received, he eventually joined his father and together they opened the laundry and dry-cleaning division of Alamo Cleaners. Upon his father's death, he assumed full responsibility of the family business, which is still meeting the needs of its beloved customers today. His cherished wife, Patsy, a former nurse, joined him and together they worked as the dynamic duo. Being the ultimate outdoorsman, Sam was never far from a body of water or a wide-open field. Checking the weather was a part of his daily routine in hopes of a good fishing expedition or an early morning hunting trip. From Sabine Pass, to Chandelier Islands, and even Alaska, he would venture to fish in his Boston Whaler no matter how far. If Sam was not fishing on this boat or scoping out a field for birds, you could find him hunting quail, dove, duck, turkey, geese, or deer. In rain or shine, he was always ready for a good hunt. Sam had a deep love for fishing, hunting, and all things wildlife that truly went beyond himself. He desired to share his enthusiasm with the people not only in his immediate community, but the people all over his county. His passion motivated him to initial the Gulf Coast Conservation Association in Jefferson County. Sam was not only the first member but served as an appointed board member, as well as, the President of the 1st Chapter. At the time, there were only 16 other chapters nationwide, and with the newly established chapter in Jefferson County the number grew to 17. With an undeniable and drive work ethic, he exemplified these qualities through his ability to teach and mentor others. Anyone fortunate to work alongside whether an employee or friend, Sam embraced them as his family. Sam had an undeniable zest and love for faith, family, and friends. A long-time member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Sam served as the Patron Saint for St. Joseph on multiple occasions at the St. Joseph's Altar. He imparted such kindness and wisdom and instilled a strong sense of faith and family. Sam was awonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. "Even if its Mother's Day, its Paw Paw's Day". He was proud of his daughters and was there any time they needed him. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Stuart Solomon (who should receive the Nobel Prize for medicine), Dr. Richard A. Jackson, and Dr. Harold Bencowitz. Their commitment and dedication to keeping Sam "tuned up" is ultimately a testimony to their unique friendships that meant the world to Sam. Preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Melissa Malley and Rose Lillian Malley. He is survived by his wife of thrity-two years, Patsy Malley; daughters, Mary Ellen Russell and her husband, Cary Russell III; Anne Malley; and Cathy Radford and her husband, Chip Radford. He was the loving grandfather to Cary Russell IV and his wife, Holly; Dr. Cory Russell, M.D. and his wife, Cici; Alexandria Palacios and her husband, E-5, Petty Officer 2nd Class, Ivan Palacios; Kayla Corro; Catherine Radford; and Ellen Radford. Sam was proud of his great-grandchildren, Lew Russell and Malley Russell; Isabella Powell and Gigi Rose Russell; and Aiden Samuel Palacios; sisters, Joanne Roper; Judy Benda and her husband, Tom Benda; sisters-in-law, Kay Stiner and her husband, Ron; Lynda Graham and her husband, Paul; and Marcia Mullins and her husband, Bobby. Extended family Patrick and Anna Childs and his number nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 10900-B Stonelake Blvd. Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759. A gathering of Mr. Malley's family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, followed by his interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. "I've finished life's chores assigned to me, So put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole, For I've been invited to the fishing hole. Where every day is a day to fish, To fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm fishin' with the Master of the Sea. We will miss each other for a while, But you will come and bring your smile. That won't be long you will see, Till were together you and me. To all of those that think of me, Be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin', Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'." -Delmar Pepper

